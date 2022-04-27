LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi-tanker crash on I-71 south near Pendleton.
The northbound lanes of I-71 have reopened. I-71 south is still closed near Pendleton. All lanes of the interstate were closed for hours from the Gene Snyder to Pendleton.
Troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kentucky State Police Post 5 dispatch says a semi-tanker carrying liquid hydrogen caught fire. At least one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Residents within a half mile radius were evacuated.
No information has been released on what caused the crash.
