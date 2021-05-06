LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lanes will be closed this weekend on Shelbyville Road and Interstate 71 as part of the state's I-Move Kentucky project.
While crews work to restripe Shelbyville Road under the Interstate 265 interchange, traffic will be reduced to one lane on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crews will be creating a single-turn lane from Shelbyville Road to I-265 southbound, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
As road crews install sound barrier walls on I-71 south, traffic will be reduced to one lane on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work will be taking place from the Crestwood area near mile marker 13 to Chamberlain Lane.
Signs will be posted in the area to alert drivers.
