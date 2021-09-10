LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lanesville Heritage Weekend festival is underway in southern Indiana.
The festival showcases the history and heritage of small towns. More than 75,000 people are expected to attend the event that includes rides, crafts, food booths and music.
Attendees will get a close up of vintage farm machinery and see techniques of farm life.
After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the 45th Lanesville Weekend festival includes a variety of activities including a 5- or 8-mile walk, a pageant, tractor and truck pulls, among other events.
A parade with more than 100 entries is planned to start Saturday at 1 p.m.
To see the full schedule of events, click here.
