LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Massive demonstrations are expected throughout Louisville on Tuesday.
The social justice group "Until Freedom" said it will wrap it's four-day "BreonnaCon" with a march from South Central Park in Louisville to the Louisville Metro Police Department's Training Center on Taylor Boulevard, where gates are already up.
The group has been characterized in the past for its non-violent demonstrations. Group members pledge to continue those non-violent, direct-action protests in what they say is the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis.
The group is calling it "Good Trouble Tuesday."
Until Freedom has been holding a variety of events throughout the week under the umbrella of "BreonnaCon," a push for their view of justice in the Breonna Taylor case.
But LMPD and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said they don't know anything for certain about the plans, including whether or not other groups unaffiliated with Until Freedom will join in. Also unknown is the number of busloads of protesters coming to town, whether or not roads will be blocked or what part of the city may be affected.
On Tuesday morning, Fischer said LMPD is ready for whatever may happen but that there is no reason to believe any of the demonstrations will be violent or destructive.
"We will not allow unlawful protest," Fischer said. "If people are blocking traffic or creating dangerous conditions on our roadways or trespassing on private property against the wishes of the property owner, the police will cite or arrest them."
With the uncertainty, several private schools in Louisville have opted to close or transition to online learning on Tuesday. That includes St. Margaret Mary School, St. Francis School, St. James Catholic School, St. Raphael School and St. Albert the Great School.
In letters to parents, some schools cited traffic concerns after consulting police.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.