SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School's girls basketball team topped off an unprecedented season with a historic win that will have them playing for a state title on Saturday in Indianapolis.
"It's been a really hard season on families, the players, the coaches," assistant principal Neil Losey said. "Everybody is so proud of our coaches and our girls."
The Dragons defeated Tri-West Saturday in front of plenty of fans in the stands at Jeffersonville High School on Feb. 20. The crowd would have been considered small in pre-COVID times, but during a pandemic it was a strange sight to see.
Folks, what are we doing here? pic.twitter.com/GkTX4CoSoH— John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) February 20, 2021
Losey said he felt safe at the game.
"There wasn't reserved seating," Losey said. "It was you get a ticket you find a seat and so I think people came in and used the precautions that were in front of them and chose the seat they were comfortable with."
Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer, wasn't at the game but saw pictures.
"Some of that got a little relax based on the pictures I was seeing," he said. "You encourage social distancing, you encourage good decision making. At the end of the day the excitement of a big win that's going to be hard."
His office approves plans for gatherings, including last Saturday's game. Clark County recently moved to the yellow COVID-19 category, but must be yellow for two weeks before moving to those guidelines.
"We're still under the orange guidelines, which is 25% capacity," Yazel said.
Under orange guidelines, 1,300 people would be allowed for last Saturday's game.
Jeffersonville High School and Greater Clark County Schools did not return WDRB's phone calls about how many people attended. As restrictions are rolled back and vaccines become more available Yazel says these types of crowds will become more common.
"You'll see things open up more and that's something that's going to take some getting used to for all of us," said Yazel.
Now he's focused on keeping the team healthy.
"The last thing we want is a mini-outbreak between fans that could reach the players. I'm always scared to death during sports tournament season because I can't think of anything worse than a player or athlete being exposed and have to quarantine or getting sick," he said.
Silver Creek is focused on winning state. They take on South Bend Washington at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The district will release more information on tickets and local celebrations later in the week.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.