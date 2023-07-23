LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire with heavy smoke and large flames broke out at a Clarksville, Indiana hotel on Sunday morning.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fire began around 10 a.m. at the Best Western Green Tree Inn on 1425 Broadway Street, near Lewis and Clark Parkway.
"The first engine on the scene encountered a working structure fire on the interior of a room," said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. "The fire was large and pretty aggressive and Jeffersonville and New Albany fire departments both assisted us."
Hotel officials said everyone got out safely and guests have been taken care of. It's still unknown how the fire started, and police are helping with the investigation in case foul play is involved.
The massive fire forced a nearby Golden Corral to close its doors.
"The flames were probably 20 feet up in the sky," said Karen Pittmen, who witnessed the fire. "I just came down for breakfast and somebody came in and said the hotel next door is on fire, we might have to evacuate."
More than five hours after the fire started, crews were still working to extinguish the flames.
Kim Hussung said she was a guest at the hotel and encountered the fire first-hand.
"From us running from one end of the building to the opposite end of the building, by the time we got to the other end the whole building was engulfed," Hussung said.
Hussung said guests at the hotel were accommodated with a new room.
