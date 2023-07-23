LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire broke out at a Clarksville, Indiana hotel on Sunday morning.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fire began around 10 a.m. at the Best Western Green Tree Inn on 1425 Broadway St.
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. Hotel officials said everyone got out safely and guests have been taken care of.
It's still unknown how the fire started.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
