LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 jobs are about to be lost in Jefferson County, as companies are planning to idle or eliminate more than 2,000 jobs across Kentucky.
Jefferson County businesses, including the Galt House, the Crown Plaza Hotel and Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, have filed WARN notices with the state, which means they plan close or lay off workers in the next two months. Only those businesses with 100 or more employees are required to file such notices.
Galt House said it plans to lay off 399 employees, while the Crown Plaza expects to lay off 150. The hospitality sector has been hit especially hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as many states and countries have essentially shut down travel.
In the past five days, 20 businesses across the state have said their layoff or closure plans will affect more than 2,000 employees. That’s more jobs lost than all WARN notices filed in the 58 days before that.
Movie theater chain Cinemark USA plans to lay off more than 450 people across the state as movie theaters have been forced to close to stop the spread of the virus.
Other large employers that have filed WARN notices include Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, which plans to lay off 259 in Metcalfe County, and Lakeshore Learning Materials, which plans to lay off more than 200 in Woodford County.
