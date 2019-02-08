LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville woman who first accused a former USA Gymnastics doctor of sexual abuse will question an executive with the organization in court.
Rachael Denhollander will question USA Gymnastics' CFO next week about the group's assets and how many claims have been filed by victims of Larry Nassar. It's part of a bankruptcy case involving the Indianapolis-based group.
The court date is set for Feb. 14 in Indianapolis.
"I think it was insulting," Denhollander said. "We've been in litigation for almost three years now. We've been asking these questions for three years. The most basic question we've asked is please go find out who those predators are, find out those children you need to protect, and they haven't done that much three years later."
Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for possessing child porn and molesting dozens of young women.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.