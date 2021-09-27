LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky was arrested Friday night after police say human remains were found on his property.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police got a tip that said there were human remains on the property of 59-year-old David Puyear of Buffalo, Kentucky.
Buffalo is located about six miles southeast of Hodgenville, Kentucky.
Police say they executed a search warrant on Puyear's property on Corinth Road, in Buffalo. According to court documents, police found the remains of a female.
Police say foul play is suspected in her death, but no further information was provided.
Puyear was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the LaRue County Detention Center.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
