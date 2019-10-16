HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Circuit Court Judge John Seay is worried about the safety of everyone inside LaRue County's courthouse.
There's not a single metal detector in the entire building or the annex, there's only one bailiff in the courtroom, and there's no security in the halls and waiting areas.
"Anybody could come through that front door and cause a lot of mayhem real quick," Seay said.
It's concerning to judges, circuit clerks and anyone at all who enters the courtroom often. There's nothing that can stop someone from bringing in a weapon," Seay said.
It's just a question of who has them and who are they," he said.
For all of these reasons, Seay is trying again to solve the problem. He tried about two years ago, and nothing happened. His efforts this time are fueled by a recent law passed by the General Assembly, which allows any gun owner to conceal their weapon.
He wants metal detectors or at least deputies wanding people as they come in. He'd also like to see more certified bailiffs and guards in the courtroom.
"I believe they feel they (the county) can't afford it, but it's a situation that I believe is so serious that they must take some sort of action at this point," Seay said.
Seay hasn't heard from Judge Executive Tommy Turner or the Fiscal Court since his meeting with them. Turner hasn't responded to a request for comment.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.