LaRue County parents presented with more than $12,000 for daughter's leukemia treatment

LARUE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tenley Ward was 2 years old last year when she was diagnosed with leukemia.
It was a storm the Ward family never saw coming, but with faith, family and the community, Tenley is the storm.
"The devil whispers in your ear, 'You will never withstand this storm,'" said Karen Ward, Tenley's mother. "'The warrior whispers back, 'But I am the storm.'
"There's nothing stronger than a 3-year-old with a strong will."
The hardest part for the Wards, at first, had been seeing their little girl be thrust into an adult situation.
"You can't really explain or prepare her for what they're going to do," Karen Ward said. "You almost feel as if you're betraying her a little bit, because she doesn't understand."
"You're keeping a kid in isolation, and you can't get out and do the things you normally would," added Just Ward, Tenley's father. "And they don'y understand that."
Karen and Justin Ward have lived in LaRue County their entire lives. On Monday, a check was presented to them for more than $12,000 to help with medical bills, medications and travel expenses.
"For a town to rally around your kid ... there's just really no words," Karen Ward said.
The Gavel Masonic Lodge helped raise the money for the family.
"LaRue County is the biggest giving community I've ever been in in my life, and I've been many places," said James Riggs with the Gavel Masonic Lodge. "But they can give here."
While every day has it's ups and downs, Tenley's parent's have two major priorities on this journey: to keep Tenley as healthy as possible and...
"We want to keep her happy and loving life like she always has," Karen Ward said.
Because she is the storm.
