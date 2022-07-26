LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LaRue County residents voted against a school tax hike during a special election on Tuesday night.
The proposed increase was "double nickel tax" for 10 cents per $100 of assessed property value, something the school district said was needed to address aging facilities.
In the election, 2,200 taxpayers voted against the tax increase, while 1,087 voted in favor of it, LaRue County Superintendent David Raleigh said.
“With the repairs our schools need, we’re just not able to keep up," Raleigh said.
One main issue, the district said, is the LaRue County Middle School building. It opened for the 1959-60 school year and is declining. Administrators had planned to move the middle school to the current high school if the tax hike passed.
Several residents, including Lanny Vincent, opposed the tax, saying the school district did not need the funding.
“It is a sad state of affairs when a school administration allows the buildings to deteriorate as they have now," Vincent said. "Here’s an organization that has awarded themselves a 4% revenue increase on the last five years for a total of at least a 20% revenue increase. Now they’re asking for another 20% tax increase of the school’s portion of your property taxes for a total of at least a 40% tax increase over the last 6 years.”
