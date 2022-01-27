HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LaRue County Board of Education approved a redistricting plan that will change where some students go to school.
Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, students north of a new boundary line will attend Hodgenville Elementary. Students that reside south of the boundary line will attend Abraham Lincoln Elementary.
"Any incoming kindergartner who has not been in either of the schools yet, they will follow this new redistricting plan as well as any family that moves into the district as a new student," LaRue County Superintendent David Raleigh said.
The following roads are impacted by the boundary line:
- McDowell Road
- Miller Road
- McDowell Spur Road
- Anna Belle Lane
- Jessica Court
- Tanner Road (from Lincoln Parkway to 357 split)
- Sonora Road
- Spratt Road
- Herbert Spratt Road
- Siberia Road
- Heying Lane
- Heying Spur Lane
- Eagle Mills Road
- East Ford Road
- South Dixie Highway (from Nolin River to Upton Stock Yards)
- Murrieltown Road (from Sonora Road to Knob School House Road)
- Ramsey Road
- Basham Lane
- Glendale Road
- Old Sonora Road (from Lincoln Parkway to Glendale Road)
- Dorsey Lane
- Harned McCubbins Road
- Middle Creek Road
- McCubbins Road
- Tonieville Road (from Lincoln Parkway to Tonieville)
- Kyle Street
- Strange Road
- Wood Lane
- Lincoln Boulevard (from Strange Road to Lincoln Parkway)
- Lincoln Farm Road (from Lincoln Parkway to McDowell Road)
- Earl Jones Road
Raleigh and the school board want to assure families that those students outside the new boundaries may remain at their current schools until the 2026-27 school year.
