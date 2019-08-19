LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Las Vegas man flew to northern Kentucky and tried to kidnap a girl in a high school parking lot.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department said 18-year-old Benjamin Margitza got on a plane Saturday and flew to Kentucky. Margitza and the girl met through an online app four years ago but didn't talk much.
Recently, he contacted her, telling her he wanted to marry her. Monday morning, Margitza went to Conner High School and grabbed the girl by her arm.
She screamed and ran away.
The girl told a school resource officer, who found Margitza in the back of an Uber trying to leave. He told police his intention was to get her to come back to his hotel and have sex with her.
He's charged with attempted kidnapping.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.