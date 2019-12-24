LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many local businesses kept their doors open for last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.
There were dozens of people on Frankfort Avenue Tuesday searching for gifts at the last minute. For some, it was a matter of procrastination.
"You think you're done, but you're not quite done," said Leigh Ray, who had to pick up a few more gifts.
Others, however, were just out looking for deals.
"I have all of my shopping done, but just needed to see if I could get a couple of extra stocking stuffers for people," said Pamela McDaniel.
Local store Bourbon Barrel Foods had customers in and out from the time it opened. The combination of food and gifts brought in a large crowd.
"We've gotten quite a bit of foot traffic today," said Lauren Dupre, who held down the fort at Bourbon Barrel Foods on Tuesday. "Lots of folks getting last minute gifts in addition to folks getting grab (and) go food because a lot of restaurants are going to be too busy or not open the next couple days."
Not all businesses were busy on the night before Christmas, but owners of the businesses that stayed open say they're thankful to experience the Christmas season with community shoppers.
"We want folks to know that we're here. We decided we were going to have as much of a presence as we could while still spending time with our families," Dupre said.
