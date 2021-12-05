LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the final night of Hanukkah, people of all faiths gathered to celebrate.
The Chabad of Kentucky held a public Menorah lighting at Fourth Street Live.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined the group for the event.
Outside of the ceremony, the annual Project Friendship Holiday Giveaway was also held.
Hundreds of gifts were given to children and families in need.
The project is run by the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods in partnership with the Chabad of Kentucky.
The night was an opportunity to motivate people to do more in their communities.
"Our goal is to inspire each person to be a light. To light up their surroundings, to light up their communities, to light up their neighborhoods, and just share goodness with other people," said Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, regional director of Chabad of Kentucky.
Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods Community Outreach Supervisor Tonika Bacon adds partnerships, like the one it has with Chabad, are key to making the community better.
"In order for us to fix our community we all have to come together and work together," Bacon said. "They are an awesome partnership, they help us in so many different ways."
