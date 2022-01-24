EDINBURGH, Ind. (WDRB) -- The end of August brought the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan. And during the chaotic exit of American forces — in the hopes of escaping Taliban rule — thousands of refugees were flown to safe havens across the United States.
A military camp in southern Indiana was one of those spots. Camp Atterbury welcomed its first guest on Sept. 1. Some called it Ellis Island for 7,200 people who were eventually placed there.
In the five months that followed, food and essentials were handed out, and vaccinations given.
"This truly was one of Indiana's finest hours," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
Hoosier officials are now prepared to say "mission accomplished." By the end of the week, the fewer than 20 remaining at the camp will resettle.
Their time here will never be forgotten. A vibrant reminder created at Camp Atterbury will ensure it.
"The painting is titled, 'August 15th,'" artist Tiffany Black said. "It tells the story of how so many lives were forever changed on that day when the Taliban took over Afghanistan."
She teamed up with Afghan visual artists, staying at Camp Atterbury to come up to create a mural "to think about all those brush stroke, and the meaning behind each of them," Holcomb said.
Fifty-nine refugees ended up working on the mural, too. So much of it is symbolic. Chains illustrate breaking free, and daffodils denote new beginnings.
"I just couldn't be more proud of what we created together," Black said.
The art will travel. Each exhibit will raise money for struggling Afghan children.
"Something very profound happened here," Holcomb said.
Now, the mural will serve as a permanent reminder of the helping hand on Hoosier soil.
