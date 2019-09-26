LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last person to ever ride legendary horse Man O' War has died.
Kentucky Horse Park announced Eugene Carter's death on social media. The 93-year-old worked for the park and took care of the horses. The park's post said, "Gene deeply loved his wife, family and 'the good lord upstairs.' He loved working at the Kentucky Horse Park, the horses he cared for over the years, and the friends he worked with each day. He loved meeting new people and telling his story."
Carter married the daughter of the man who groomed Man O' War, who is considered one of the greatest race horses of all time. Carter bragged that he was told that - other than Man O' War's exercise rider and jockey, he was the only person ever to ride the stallion.
