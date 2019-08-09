SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Five people are dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Scottsburg.
The crash of the black SUV occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Main Street near Rose Walk Road, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
The five victims have been identified by Indiana State Police as Jeremiah James Akers, 18, of Deputy, Indiana; Christopher Paul Dry, 18, of Indianapolis, Indiana; Wandella Marie Brown, 22, of Austin, Indiana; Elizabeth Michelle Wagner, 20, of Lexington, Indiana; and Sarah Starling, 16, of New Albany, Indiana.
"I know that the community is definitely going to feel it," said Teresa Crail Foster, who lives in Scottsburg.
Investigators believe Wandella Brown was driving at the time of the crash. Friends called her Wanda and said she had an open heart, was outspoken and always knew what to say. She was the type of friend that was there for Shannon Carver through thick and thin.
"She was a rock for everybody," Carver said. "I told by sister that I felt like she was here for a reason. And Sunday, she came and picked me up and just drove. It just felt so good to be away, and she kind of opened my eyes to some things."
That was the last time Carver saw her dear friend.
The owner of the black 2002 Ford Explorer is 21-year-old Adam Wayne Parker from Austin. He survived the crash. Shelby Lynn Griffin, 21, of Texas, also survived. Both were flown to University Hospital in Louisville. Parker is listed in fair condition. Griffin is listed as serious but stable.
"The cause or why they were all out at that hour, we don't have that information," ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said.
"It could have been any reason — driving too fast, lost control — there are a lot of deer that cross there," Crail-Foster said.
Police say the SUV was traveling at an "excessive rate of speed," left the road and flipped several times before landing in a field. Investigators say none of the seven people inside was wearing a seat belt. The five victims were all ejected from the SUV and died at the scene.
"We got close to them, and I heard him say, 'Help! We've been in a wreck.' We told him that we call 911. We did not approach him or onto the scene," said Bailey Bateman, who witnessed the crash. "It was at 1:40 when I called EMS. I couldn't tell that there was a vehicle out in the field or just a person."
"In the middle of the night in a rural area, it is a large crash scene when you have people ejected from the vehicle," Huls said. "It's just sad. It appears they were probably a group of friends or at least acquaintances together in one vehicle."
Police stayed at the scene for hours marking the roadway and trying to determine what happened. Neighbors say the road is known for crashes.
On Friday afternoon, Scott County School District 2 issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying in part that, "Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved in this unfortunate automobile accident early this morning, as well as with their family members and friends."
Several of the victims were former students within the district, and one was about to start his senior year of high school, according to the post.
"It's just so sad," Crail-Foster said.
While friends still don't have the answers as to why this happened, Carver takes comfort in knowing Brown lived life to the fullest.
"It was short-lived, but it made an impact on everybody, and it was definitely full," Carver said.
