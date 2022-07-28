LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A resolution asking Metro Government to produce an outline of best safety practices at late night businesses has passed the full Metro Council.
Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said the focus on late-night safety came after a string of incidents last summer on Bardstown Road.
After months of meetings with Bardstown Road business owners and neighbors, Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong pitched an ordinance to Council's Public Safety committee. The ordinance would have required Louisville Forward to produce a report detailing best practices to promote public safety for late-night businesses.
The ordinance barely passed committee. When the time came for a full Metro Council vote, Armstrong Chambers tabled the ordinance. She said that she wanted to amend it to a resolution.
The guidance that would be distributed to late night businesses is non-binding. It's a resource for bar and restaurant employees.
The resolution passed without opposition. Council Member Jecorey Arthur (D-4), who represents the downtown area, jumped on as a co-sponsor.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.