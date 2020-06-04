LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville announced its latest round of Metro Council COVID-19 grants, which will help nonprofits improve the community by providing food and housing support.
Catholic Charities of Louisville, Southwest Community Ministries, Shively Area Ministries and four other nonprofit organizations will get funding to support the community during the pandemic.
Metro Council established the $2.7 million emergency assistance package in mid-March.
Another round of funding will be announced next week.
