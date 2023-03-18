LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People had the chance to meet goats on Saturday ahead of Bock Fest next weekend.
The NuLu Bock Fest Paddock Party was held at NuLu Marketplace on Saturday afternoon. It gave attendees the chance to interact with adult and baby goats. People took photos and snuggled with baby goats.
"Some of our competitors are actually out here to pick and name their goat and we're having some beers and enjoying ourselves at West Sixth and NuLu Marketplace," organizer Trevor Cravens said.
Guests also had the opportunity to meet contenders of the goat races at the annual event. Bock Fest and Wurst Fest is planned for March 25 on east Market Street.
The 6th annual NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest continues an annual Spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th Century. To mark the changing of the season, the dark German lager, known as bock, would be released across the city after a winter of aging.
There will be live music, food and beer at the event.
