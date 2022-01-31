LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker wants to waive up to 15 school days for schools affected by the December tornadoes.
Rep. Myron Dossett, R-9, said House Bill 397 ensures students and teachers won't stay in school all summer.
Under the bill, teachers and school personnel would still get paid for the relief days.
Dossett said many of them helped provide food for students, even while schools were closed. Many communities are still working to recover and rebuild after the tornadoes.
