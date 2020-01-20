LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill to bring more filmmakers to the Hoosier state.
By the end of February, state representatives and senators could hold a hearing for a bill bringing tax incentives for filmmakers looking to make movies in Indiana. Similar proposals have been tried before, but never heard before the Senate. Under the bill, filmmakers get breaks for using services and labor from Indiana locals.
Carmel, Indiana, has been working to get Hallmark to make a Christmas film in town at the famous annual holiday market.
