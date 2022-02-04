LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bill introduced on Thursday could change the way students learn about American history in schools.
Senate Bill 138 — co-sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-16, and Sen. Robby Mills, R-4 — would require historical documents, like the Bill of Rights, to be taught in schools.
Students would have to study speeches from Abraham Lincoln, Booker T. Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ronald Reagan.
Teachers would be allowed to talk about slavery and segregation laws, but have to teach that those things go against "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
