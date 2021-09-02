FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers may loosen masking rules on day care centers when they gather for an expected special session on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right now, under Gov. Andy Beshear's emergency order, most children age 2 and above are required to wear masks indoors at day care centers. But during a hearing Thursday, the owner of a child care facility in Marshall County told legislators the mask mandate for young children is not working.
“I compare my daily experience of masking 2- and 3-year-olds to trying to keep a mask on a cat,” said Jennifer Washburn of iKids Childhood Enrichment Center.
Washburn said her facility has strict COVID-19 protocols and has had no child test positive. But she said masking for 2- and 3-year-olds is a struggle even though her facility has a low student-teacher ratio.
“On any given day, you have 2-year-old children throwing their mask in the trash or on the floor, chewing on their mask or picking up another child's mask and chewing on that mask,” she said.
Washburn is even concerned that masking younger children hurts development and communication.
“Think of the teacher in Charlie Brown and think of a bunch of the 3-year-olds sounding like, ‘I have to go to the bathroom,’” Washburn said as she covered her mouth with her hand. “That's a really hard thing to do.”
Sen. Danny Carroll, a Paducah Republican who is also a day care operator, questioned the effectiveness of the mandate.
“You can say that 2 and above within a child care center can wear a mask safely, but do they really accomplish anything is the question,” he said.
Carroll is drafting new COVID-19 regulations for day care facilities to be considered during the expected special session of the legislature.
“We have made an effort to put together a bill that will allow the centers to continue to operate in a safe manner,” Carroll said.
Carroll said his bill would allow local control of masking decisions in day care facilities.
“I think it's crucial that parents have a significant role in making these decisions for their child,” he said.
Beshear said the special session could begin as early as Sept. 7, but there is no word on when he will officially issue the call. His emergency orders are set to expire on Sept. 10.
