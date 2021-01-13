FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky House of Representatives and the Senate passed a bill Wednesday that aims to allow constitutional and state government issues to be heard by circuit judges in circuits other than Franklin.
Currently those cases are heard by only two judges in Franklin Circuit.
House Bill 3, or the Franklin Circuit Bill, would require the case to be heard by the circuit in which the complaint was filed.
"We need to spread that love around a little bit and allow the people of the commonwealth outside of Franklin County the opportunity to file those actions and challenges as they see fit where they are and not always have to come up here to the seat of government," said Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton.
Many Republicans, most notably former Gov. Matt Bevin, have argued that the Franklin Circuit judges are too liberal. Democrats believe this bill is an attempt to create a situation in which plaintiffs can seek out a judge who would side with them.
"We should not now want to pervert the judicial system by now allowing people to go all over the state to find judges they believe are their friends to challenge these matters," said Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington.
The original language of the bill called for a panel of three randomly selected judges to rule on constitutional and state cases, but a Senate committee substitute amended that to require that cases be filed in the home of the plaintiff.
The Senate passed the bill early Wednesday afternoon and sent it back to the House for final approval. Members of the House argued there was no need to change the way constitutional cases are heard in the commonwealth.
"These judges are prepared, and they understand the responsibilities that go along with carrying out these duties," said Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort.
It ultimately passed the House as well and now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk for a signature.
Many Democrats still believe this was pushed through in an effort to change the venue of constitutional challenges because of the possibility of that happening with recent bills that target the governor's powers.
The bill's sponsors said that's not the case.
"Is there some magical reference to Franklin Circuit Judges having a different qualification — or perhaps a different kind of experience requirement — before they can file to run there? Of course not," Westerfield said. "They're the exact same circuit judges we have in Christian County, Todd County, Green County, Fayette County, everywhere else in between."
It's not clear if Beshear plans to sign the bill.
