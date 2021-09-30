LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky lawmakers have pre-filed a bill to protect access to abortion in the state.
The Democratic representatives said there is a strategy across the country to ban abortions, and they want to protect Supreme Court decisions such as Roe v. Wade.
The lawmakers said while they know the numbers are not in their favor and the bill likely won't pass, it's about sending a message.
"Kentucky legislators and legislators across the country are assaulting their (personal) private choices on health care," Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-34, said. "You know, the legislature thinks that they're medical experts. I don't think that there's any in there that have a medical background, except for me and one other."
The lawmakers also want voters to get to the polls in 2022 to vote against House Bill 91, a proposed amendment to Kentucky's constitution saying it does not secure or protect a right to abortion or funding of abortion.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.