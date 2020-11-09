LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday's election left Republicans with their biggest majorities ever in the Kentucky House and Senate.
When the 2021 session begins in January, Republicans will control 75 of the 100 House seats and 38 of the 30 Senate seats. Most of the shrinking number of Democrats in the legislature represent Louisville.
“We were in the superminority before,' said Rep. Joni Jenkins, a Louisville Democrat who serves as the Minority Floor Leader. "I'd say we were in the super-duper minority right now."
Jenkins told WDRB News that lawmakers cannot afford to ignore the state's largest city and its economic engine.
“I don't anticipate the rest of the state turning their backs on Louisville,” she said.
Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, the head of Louisville's economic development agency, Louisville Forward, agreed.
“Louisville is one-fifth of the state's population, we are one-fourth of the state's jobs, and we are one-third of the state's entire economy," she said. "And so I'm not worried about Louisville's interests being appreciated and represented."
Republicans have also maintained a significant presence in Louisville’s suburbs. Rep. Kevin Bratcher fought off a strong Democratic challenge to keep his seat in the Fern Creek area.
“It's our job to make sure Louisville is not forgotten, and I don't think it will be,” Bratcher said.
The top Senate Democrat, who is also from Louisville, said the big issues for the city are also big issues for the rest of the state.
“We still have to push for good schools and great public education," Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said. "We still have to push for criminal justice reform. We still have to push for expanded gaming and some revenue generating measures like that."
Political observers also pointed out that two of the top Republicans in the legislature are from the Louisville area: House Speaker David Osborne of Oldham County and Julie Raque Adams, the chair of the Senate Majority Caucus.
Bratcher echoed the sentiment of those on both sides of the political aisle.
“The way Louisville goes is the way Kentucky goes," he said.
