LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's ban on COVID-19 vaccine passports has some questioning if it also applies to state universities.
The bill, which was approved last month, says state and local government units cannot create or mandate a vaccination card or passport.
Indiana law says public institutions like Indiana University are not a government entity, instead a state educational institution.
IU announced last week that it will require students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They must report their vaccination status to the school before returning to campus.
State Rep. Chris Campbell, D-Lafayette, who was a co-author on the vaccine passport ban, said lawmakers purposefully left colleges off the measure.
"That should be left to those individual locations, because they know their situations and they know what they need in their environment to keep others safe," she said.
That means IU, other colleges and even businesses in Indiana can require the COVID-19 vaccine and passports to prove students and staff got their first shot.
Some state lawmakers, however, feel IU should retract the vaccine requirement for the fall.
