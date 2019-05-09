LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers who are at least 21 years old can soon legally bet on college and professional sports at Indiana casinos or online.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill Wednesday.
Thomas Scott, an Indiana resident who said he occasionally travels to Las Vegas to bet on football and college basketball, thinks the move will be big in Indiana. He said the minute he heard the news the bill was signed, he immediately jumped on his phone and downloaded DraftKings. He said the only problem is it wouldn't let him put money on his account.
“We're still on hold, I guess,” Scott said.
The Indiana Gaming commission said the earliest sports betting in Indiana could start is September.
The law will allow wagering on pro and college sports but not high school or youth sport events. It's expected to generate about $12 million a year for the state.
Kentucky Rep. Jason Nemes said Kentucky is missing out on the economic boost for the commonwealth.
“People are already doing it in tremendous numbers, and we just aren't regulating it, and we're not getting the benefit of it by way of tax dollars,” Nemes said.
Nemes added that money could help meet pension and budget needs on the Kentucky side of the river.
Many sports betting opponents claim it could increase crime.
Indiana is the tenth state to allow sports wagering, and Nemes hopes Kentucky isn't one of the last.
“I think if we can get a vote on it, then we can pass it," he said. "It's very close to having the numbers to pass it in Kentucky.
"I think as the years pass, and when we have more urban legislators, it will be a no-brainer. But right now, it doesn't look like it's possible to get accomplished. This is not a partisan issue. It's more of a rural-urban divide in Kentucky."
As for Scott, he’s ready to try his luck.
“We're already in fantasy football, so we'll see where it goes from here," he said.
