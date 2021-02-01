LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers return to Frankfort on Tuesday for the final 22 days of the 2021 session, and topping the agenda for the Republican super-majority will be overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes of several bills restricting his emergency powers.
Legislative leaders said the bills are in response to the executive actions Beshear has taken over the last several months to fight the pandemic, including temporarily closing some businesses, limiting indoor capacity and requiring masks. The measures include Senate Bill 1, which would limit executive orders to 30 days unless extended by the legislature, and House Bill 1, which would allow businesses and schools to remain open as long as they follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It takes a simple majority to override vetoes, and Republicans have more than enough votes in both chambers.
“We're going to override the vetoes on Tuesday,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said.
“We will likely override the vetoes early on,” said Rep. Steven Rudy, the House Majority Floor Leader.
Both leaders said the bills are a consequence of the governor issuing mandates without consulting and communicating with lawmakers.
“We've been completely shut out of the conversation as the policy-making branch of the government,” Rudy said.
Following his vetoes, Beshear did send a letter to House and Senate leaders offering to negotiate a compromise.
Beshear told WDRB News that the bills as they are now written will tie his hands and cost lives.
“Thus far, we've had a success story here in Kentucky, and this — this would be very, very dangerous,” he said.
Legislative leaders said they are willing to talk but only after they override the governor.
“We found it ironic that after nine months of basically ignoring the people's branch of government, that all of the sudden, on the verge of his vetoes being overridden, all of the sudden he wanted to talk,” Thayer said.
Beshear said the bills are all about politics.
“It makes me concerned that this wasn't really about consultation," he said. "It's about control."
Republican leaders said the bills guarantee oversight and accountability.
“We don't want to put people's lives in danger, but we want consistency," Rudy said. "We want fairness."
Among the other controversies looming are bills that would legalize historical horse racing and the slot-like machines used to make wagers, proposed changes to the teacher pension system and a one-year budget.
The House gavels in at 2 p.m. Tuesday and the Senate at 4 p.m. The session is scheduled to end on March 30.
