LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Lawrenceburg man was drunk when he drove the wrong way on the highway, crashing into another vehicle and severely injuring a woman.
According to an arrest report, the crash happened Monday, Dec. 23, just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 127 North.
Police say 73-year-old Kenneth Armstrong was under the influence of alcohol when he drove the wrong way on U.S. 127 North for about half a mile before crashing into another vehicle driven by a woman.
The woman sustained serious injuries, including a broken pelvis, broken ankle, broken toes, multiple facial fractures and several cuts. Police say she had to undergo several surgeries for treatment.
Armstrong was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.