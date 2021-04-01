LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, man is behind bars after police say he used a 3-year-old to create child pornography.
According to court documents, 32-year-old David Kiper was arrested Wednesday evening as a result of an undercover Kentucky State Police investigation. Police say investigators discovered that Kiper was sharing child pornography online.
A search warrant was executed at a Lawrenceburg home and equipment belonging to Kiper was seized. According to an arrest report, police found several child pornography images on Kiper's phone.
Police say they also found child pornography images created by Kiper using a 3-year-old from the area.
Kiper was arrested and charged with five counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance and 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
