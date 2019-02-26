ROCKPORT, Ind. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit accuses an Indiana animal shelter of euthanizing cats by freezing them to death.
According to a news release, the non-profit Alley Cat Allies wants a judge to force the Spencer County, Indiana, animal shelter to stop killing animals that way.
The organization, which lobbies for the protection of cats, is also asking for set requirements for how animals are cared for.
Spencer County closed its animal shelter and fired the manager in October.
A shelter employee said she was instructed to kill a kitten by putting it in the freezer.
No charges were filed because police did not find any evidence of that happening.
