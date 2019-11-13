LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A former detainee at Louisville Metro's Youth Detention Center claims he was repeatedly beaten and abused during his time at the juvenile jail in a lawsuit recently filed against the center, staff members and Louisville Metro Government.
Robert Lester is accusing staff members of assault, battery, and negligence when he was held at the Youth Detention Center as a minor in 2018. He is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages.
A lawsuit filed on Nov. 8 describes incidents where Lester was grabbed by the throat, thrown into a wall and punched in the face. In another incident, the lawsuit describes Lester being dragged by Detention Center staff "to an area hidden from view of a nearby camera, where a staff member known only as a Mr. O'Neal stomped on (Lester's) head with his boot." The lawsuit also claims Lester's therapist reported the abuse to Child Protective Services, which triggered an investigation.
The city won't comment on the pending case.
