LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another lawsuit has been filed against the head football coach at Central High School.
The mother of a 15-year-old student claims her son was beaten to the point of unconsciousness in the stadium locker room.
She claims it happened last November before Central played Pike County in the playoffs and says a varsity player delivered the violent blow to the back of her son's head.
The lawsuit accuses Coach Marvin Dantzler of negligent supervision, as well as administrators of covering up what happened.
A couple of weeks ago, another student filed a lawsuit against the coach, claiming he was forced to walk a half-mile in his underwear before being kicked off the team.
