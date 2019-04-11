LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people are suing Metro Government, which they say for years has been ripping people off whose vehicles have been towed.
The suit says the city illegally overcharged and collected excessive fees and forfeitures for towing, impounding and auctioning vehicles taken to the city's tow lot.
The suit also targets Public Works Director Vanessa Burns, who it says violated a city ordinance by nearly tripling storage fees over the last 11 years.
It claims Metro Government collected millions of dollars in illegal fines and fees collected from tens of thousands of vehicle owners and that many people had their vehicles auctioned off because they couldn't afford to pay.
