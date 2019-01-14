Lawsuit blames JCPS busing plan for crash that injured 2 students walking to TARC bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is still searching for the driver who hit and injured two brothers walking to a TARC bus stop in October. And according to the federal lawsuit that is expected to be filed Tuesday, the mother of the brothers blames the JCPS student assignment plan.
A copy of the lawsuit to be filed was given to WDRB News by a representative of attorney Teddy Gordon. The suit claims the brothers had their civil rights violated, and were injured, because the district wanted to have two more African-American students bused across town because of their race. The lawsuit is asking for $20 million.
The boys attended Crosby Middle School, and the bus ride was more than one hour each way. Their neighborhood school is a 10-minute walk.
The mother claims her 11-year-old son was bullied, harassed and assaulted on the bus. Her 13-year-old son rode the bus to protect the younger brother. They asked to change an assigned seat on the bus to get away from the bully, but the lawsuit says JCPS denied that request.
The younger brother got suspended from the bus for two days in October, and the boys used TARC as their transportation.
Police say the brothers were then hit crossing Broadway at 31st Street to get to the TARC bus stop.
Attorneys representing the family say the 11-year-old has a traumatic brain injury, and the 13-year-old had a broken femur bone.
Police say the vehicle that hit the boys didn't stop, and officers are still searching for that driver.
JCPS doesn't comment on pending litigation. You can read the lawsuit below:
