LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The e-ciagarrete empire Juul has been hit with another lawsuit, this time from a Kentucky child.
The suit alleges a Carrollton girl is now a nicotine addict at only 11 years old, and attorneys point to the company's marketing that was aimed at kids on social media and mimicked tactics used by big tobacco.
Trendy models, groups of friends and influencers on Instagram were all used in flashy ads by Juul.
"They said that this was safe, and nothing bad could happen from it," attorney Ronald Johnson said. "As a result, we have literally millions of young people that are addicted to nicotine."
Johnson represents the Carrollton 11-year-old and her family that are filing suit against Juul. He expects to soon file an additional 90 lawsuits against the company, all from local families dealing with similar situations.
"Kids have their heads under the desk vaping. They're running to the bathroom," Johnson said. "I've heard of schools having to institute a second shift of detention, because so many kids are getting detention from breaking the vaping rules."
"Since 2017, use of e-cigarettes and vaping products has gone up nearly 75% for high school students and nearly 50% for middle students," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio told reporters Monday.
Pollio joined Kentucky Rep. Jerry Miller, who announced a pre-filed bill to limit flavored vaping products. Flavors, except for tobacco, would only be sold in stores for customers over 18.
"I don't want to diminish the ability of people to get off cigarettes if they're really trying to do that," Miller said. "I just want to regulate the products that are appealing to the youth."
While some health organizations applaud Miller's proposed inventory tax on vaping products, they said the flavor component doesn't go far enough.
"The American Lung Association calls for clearing the market of all flavored tobacco products," Director of Advocacy Shannon Baker said. "Anything short of broad, bold legislation to address the epidemic will fall short."
Miller's bill will be up for discussion during next year's legislative session.
