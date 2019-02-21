LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several current and former employees of JCPS have filed a lawsuit against the district, claiming safety is a major concern in its schools.
Kelly Hinkle, a plaintiff in the lawsuit and an in-school security monitor at Fern Creek High School and, said there was no increased security after a student fired a gun inside a classroom in 2014.
"They've never in the history of Jefferson County Public Schools ... expelled a student," Hinkle said. "And I think the fact a student came into my school ... and shot an innocent student whose life will never be the same and he didn't get expelled for — that is a problem. Oldham County expels students. Indiana expels students. We have districts close to us to model ourselves after, and they just don't want to do it."
The women say as a result, students and staff didn't feel safe.
The plaintiffs are all current and former employees and describe what they call unsafe and hostile work environments where staff are not supported, even when they call for back-up. The plaintiffs are all women and say the unsafe environment includes assaults by students, guns being confiscated and a lack of appropriate punishment for students.
The schools named in the lawsuit are Jeffersontown, Fern Creek and Seneca High Schools and Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School.
With their attorney Teddy Gordon, they're asking for a trial by jury and monetary damages.
"As you most know, I am probably public enemy no. 1 for JCPS," Gordon said. "Let’s say we are going to have a safe educational environment: Do we expect anything less? I don't think so, and we're going to have a safe working environment, and we're going to protect the teachers."
The lawsuit also includes two former Coleridge-Taylor Elementary employees and a Seneca High School student, who claims she was punished for defending herself and Sharita Bransford. Bransford is a guidance counselor at Jeffersontown High School.
"I called for a code three twice ... which means there's a fight," Bransford said of an incident last August.
Bransford said she responded to an argument between two female students and left the classroom with one of the students.
"We were halfway down the hallway, and out of nowhere, the other girl jumped on my back and started punching me in my head and my face," she said.
JCPS doesn't comment on pending litigation.
