LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local education leaders have filed a lawsuit to challenge the validity of some of the more than 40,000 signatures on a petition from opponents of a school tax rate hike.
The Jefferson County Board of Education and the Jefferson County Teachers Association on Thursday filed a the suit in Jefferson Circuit Court, arguing that some of those signatures "failed to conform with the presentation requirements" or were "otherwise obtained by fraud."
The board in spring decided to raise its tax rate by 7 cents per $100 of assessed property value, primarily to be able to build two new middle schools and a new high school in west Louisville.
However, members of the group "No JCPS Tax Hike" submitted a petition to the Jefferson County Clerk's office with 40,320 signatures on July 10. The petition needed 35,517 valid signatures to require that the proposed tax rate increase be put on the ballot in November.
The Jefferson County Clerk's office verified 38,507 signatures a month later.
The educators' lawsuit alleges that the committee's online system for collecting the signatures of qualified voters "contained no security features.
"Anyone with knowledge of a person's name, address, and birthdate could submit them to be included in the Petition. Despite this alarmingly low threshold for inclusion in the Petition, Respondent did not validate entries based on errors in name, address, or date of birth," the suit reads. "Respondent also failed to remove numerous duplicate entries."
The lawsuit claims that one person signed the petition four times, and that thousands of entries had names, addresses and/or date of birth information that did not match what was in voter rolls.
"The true number of valid signatures submitted ... fell below that statutory minimum necessary to trigger a recall election," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also asked a judge to rule that the clerk's office erred when it certified the petition.
But Theresa Camoriano, a patent attorney who heads the "No JCPS Tax Hike" group, thinks the lawsuit is unfounded.
"If they’re calling that fraud, they need to prove it up," she said. "Because if there's a typo or some error in the signature, the law is that if you can identify the signer, then you have to count that signature."
She said the group's members did their best to remove any duplicate signatures, but acknowledged they may not have caught all of them, given the more than 40,000 entries on the petition.
"There may be some duplicates left that need to be removed, and if so, that should happen," she said.
Of the claim that some of the entries were computer generated, Camoriano said, "that's really stretching."
"I understand that they want to remove as many as they can … because they don't want the people to have a voice in this, but they have to follow the law," she said.
