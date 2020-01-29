LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was inside a Louisville Olive Garden restaurant has filed a lawsuit after she says she was injured while trying to escape the aftermath of a fatal shooting there.
Angie Cann filed the lawsuit in Jefferson District Court on Jan. 22. She says she was a patron at the Olive Garden at 4811 Outer Loop on the night of Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, when the shooting took place.
Police say 30-year-old Devone Briggs got into an argument with 25-year-old Jose Munoz, of Sellersburg. That's when police say Briggs pulled a gun and shot Munoz inside the store.
According to the lawsuit, Cann tried to leave the restaurant, but was unable to due to the "defective and dangerous condition" of the restaurant's emergency door. The lawsuit states that the door would not open, and Cann fell to the floor and injured his knees.
The lawsuit accuses Olive Garden of negligence and asks for compensatory damages for medical expenses and lost wages.
WDRB has reached out to Olive Garden for a comment. The company has not yet responded.
Briggs is charged with murder and several counts of wanton endangerment. His trial is scheduled to begin in February.
