LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A federal lawsuit claims Jeffersonville Police Officer James Craig and his son attacked a man.
The suit claims the two men attacked Russell Shartzer after he visited Craig's ex-wife. It said Shartzer had serious injuries.
After the attack, Shartzer said the police department filed false criminal charges against him based on Craig's report. Those charges were eventually dismissed.
The lawsuit is asking for a jury trial and damages.
When asked for comment, the City of Jeffersonville said it doesn't comment on pending litigation or personnel matters.
