LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A protester has filed a lawsuit after he claims police fired weapons at him during a peaceful protest in downtown Louisville.
Jonah Albert says actions by Kentucky State Police troopers and Louisville Metro Police officers were excessive and violated his constitutional rights. His attorney says the entire incident was captured on video.
Albert says an officer purposely aimed a non-lethal weapon at his head while he was walking away from the police line, and that the officers laughed as he fell to the ground, unconscious.
"Our lawsuit is not just about the individual who shot Mr. Albert, but the individual who stood there and failed to say or do anything," said Shaun Wimberly Sr., Albert's attorney. "Our country cannot allow for that."
The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and seeks money for damages.
WDRB reached out to LMPD and KSP for comment, but we have not yet heard back.
