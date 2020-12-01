LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of two people killed in the aftermath of a police chase in Shively is suing the officers, as well as the suspect.
AnnJanette Senter and Stephaun Dotson were killed in July when the chase ended in a crash. A 9-month-old girl was critically injured. She died in August.
Their family is now suing the two officers who initiated the chase, Tommy Breitmeyer and Christopher Nelson.
Initially, the officers were dispatched to the area on reports of domestic violence. When the two officers arrived, they saw the pickup truck involved in the call, but did not see the woman. As the officers approached the truck, it sped off, heading north on Dixie Highway.
Police said the crash happened when a pickup ran the red light as it approached Crums Lane on Dixie Highway. It hit a passenger vehicle as that vehicle crossed the highway with a green light. Four people were in the car with Senter and Dotson, who were killed.
The pickup then hit a second passenger vehicle in the southbound lane of Dixie Highway.
Police said they later determined that it was Guy Brison Jr. who fled police. He has since been charged with two counts of murder. He is also named in the lawsuit.
"It's not just about the suspect who is fleeing, its also about the dangerous circumstances that are caused when the police are giving chase," said attorney Terry Goodspeed.
According to the lawsuit, the officers violated policy by chasing the vehicle and continuing the chase at a high speed on Dixie Highway.
A spokesperson for Shively police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial, compensatory and punitive damages.
