LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight, a stolen phone, and claims of sexual assault are all part of a Louisville woman's new lawsuit against Amazon.
The suit was filed by Karen Pacheco over the arrest in February 2019 of Amazon contractor Deon Mucker. Court records say Mucker forced his way into Pacheco's home in the Little Springs subdivision. She to get to her phone, but he stopped her. They reportedly struggled and tumbled down stairs to her garage. and he left with her cell phone.
Police say Mucker was upset because he was fired as an Amazon contractor because of Pacheco's complaints about him. She said he'd previously asked for a hug -- during a delivery -- and grabbed her backside. Mucker is currently waiting for his trial for burglary, robbery and sexual assault.
The new civil suit claims other women complained about Mucker and that Amazon did not warn Pacheco, after his termination.
There is no comment yet from the company.
This story will be updated.
