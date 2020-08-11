LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit against Louisville Metro Council in an effort to block the open testimony of public safety officials about the handling of recent protests over the Breonna Taylor case.
The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Aug. 10.
It concerns a hearing, held on Aug. 3, in which Louisville Metro Police acting Chief Robert Schroeder and Public Safety Chief Amy Hess were expected to testify before Louisville Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit Committee. The pair were there to answer questions about Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's handling of the shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, as well as the subsequent protests.
But both Schroeder and Hess walked out of the hearing on the advice of attorneys, citing a federal civil rights lawsuit that had been filed the previous week against Metro Government, Fischer, Schroeder and several LMPD officers.
The attorneys argued that testifying before the committee in a public hearing would jeopardize their clients' positions in those lawsuits. Instead, the attorneys said Schroeder and Hess were willing to testify publicly later, or answer the Council's questions immediately behind closed doors in executive session.
"We're not going into executive session. There will be nothing hidden from the public regarding this matter," Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26, told the attorneys and chiefs shortly before they walked out. "Zero. Plain and simple. So, with that being said, if you're not going to proceed, there's the door."
After Schroeder and Hess left, all of the committee members, with the exception of one, voted to formally subpoena them to compel open testimony.
But the lawsuit filed by the city on Monday seeks to block that subpoena power, arguing that the Kentucky Open Records Act provides an exception, allowing for testimony to be given in private, executive session when it concerns matters under litigation.
"Chief Hess and Chief Schroeder have nothing to hide and remain willing to testify in executive session, or in an open session at a future date when doing so will not adversely impact the Scott Action," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit goes on to ask that the judge rule that Hess and Schroeder be allowed to testify in private, executive session, about matters that "serve a legitimate legislative purpose."
On Tuesday, Jefferson Circuit Judge Audra Eckerle issued a temporary restraining order effectively blocking the testimony until she can hear arguments at an Aug. 24 hearing.
