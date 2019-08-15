LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is suing the Louisville Athletic Club (LAC) on claims that his wife died because the women's sauna at the club's Westport Road location was too hot.
Walter Killian said his wife, Nyo Killian, suffered "catastrophic injuries and death as a result of being overheated, rendered unconscious, severely burned and severely injured" after using the women's sauna at the LAC located at 9415 Westport Rd. on Dec. 13, 2018.
According to the lawsuit, Nyo Killian died almost two weeks later on Dec. 24, 2018.
"The women’s sauna was defective and unreasonably dangerous due to the operational and/or design failure of the women’s sauna timer and/or other equipment resulting in the accumulation of excessive and unhealthy heat inside the sauna causing dangerous and health threatening high temperatures without proper ventilation," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit, which also lists sauna manufacturer Am-Finn as a defendant, claims LAC failed to properly train its employees and to tell its members how to safely use the sauna.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.